Mdwerks Expands Board with New Independent Director

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Mdwerks ( (MDWK) ) has provided an announcement.
MDWerks, Inc. has expanded its board of directors from three to four members, appointing Timothy Brocopp as an independent director. Brocopp will serve a three-year term with quarterly compensation and an initial stock issuance. His role involves typical directorial duties, and expenses over $500 will need preapproval. Any disputes will be resolved in North Carolina, following Delaware law.
For detailed information about MDWK stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Here’s Why Jefferies Says “Sell” Palantir (PLTR) Stock
- Shareholder Alert for Xiao-I Corp. (NASDAQ:AIXI)
- Comcast Stock Rises on $7B NBCUniversal Cable Channels Spinoff Plans
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.