Mdwerks Expands Board with New Independent Director

Mdwerks ( (MDWK) ) has provided an announcement.

MDWerks, Inc. has expanded its board of directors from three to four members, appointing Timothy Brocopp as an independent director. Brocopp will serve a three-year term with quarterly compensation and an initial stock issuance. His role involves typical directorial duties, and expenses over $500 will need preapproval. Any disputes will be resolved in North Carolina, following Delaware law.

