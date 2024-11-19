News & Insights

Mdwerks Expands Board with New Independent Director

November 19, 2024 — 10:01 am EST

Mdwerks ( (MDWK) ) has provided an announcement.

MDWerks, Inc. has expanded its board of directors from three to four members, appointing Timothy Brocopp as an independent director. Brocopp will serve a three-year term with quarterly compensation and an initial stock issuance. His role involves typical directorial duties, and expenses over $500 will need preapproval. Any disputes will be resolved in North Carolina, following Delaware law.

