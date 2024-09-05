MDU Resources Rides on Investments & Expanding Customer Base

MDU Resources’ MDU systematic investments should further improve the reliability of services to help better serve the company’s growing customer base. The company’s focus on regulated energy delivery should boost overall performance.



However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company faces risks related to aging infrastructure and seasonality of business operations.

MDU’s Tailwinds

MDU is focused on safely meeting customer demand by upgrading and expanding its electric and natural gas infrastructure. MDU Resources expects its 2024 earnings from regulated energy delivery businesses in the range of $170-$180 million.



The company continues with its work on several expansion projects, which are expected to add more than 300 million cubic feet per day of incremental capacity upon its completion in 2024, subject to regulatory approvals.



The company expects its capital expenditures to be $2.7 billion in the 2024-2028 period. These investments should increase the reliability of its services and enable it to serve an increasingly large customer base effectively. The company’s compound annual growth rate target for the next five years is in the 6-7% range.



MDU Resources is likely to continue witnessing 1-2% customer growth in the electric and natural gas segments annually through 2026. The construction of Heskett Station Unit IV, the 88-megawatt natural gas-fired combustion turbine in Mandan, ND, has been completed. It came into service in July 2024. This would further increase its customer base.

Headwinds for MDU

A significant portion of the company’s natural gas pipelines and transmission facilities is aging, which may affect operational results. Weathered natural gas pipelines and transmission facilities increase certain risks like breakdown or failure of equipment, pipeline leaks and breakout of fire from the power lines. This may result in unplanned outages, which can hamper the company’s reliability and ability to serve customers.



Some of its operations are highly seasonal, and revenues and certain expenses for such operations may fluctuate significantly during quarterly periods.

MDU’s Stock Price Performance

In the last six months, shares of the company have risen 14.2% compared with the industry’s 13.7% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the same industry are National Fuel Gas Company NFG, New Jersey Resources NJR and UGI Corporation UGI. Each stock presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NFG’s fiscal 2024 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 10.1% in the past 90 days to $5.13. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 9.8% in the past four quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NJR’s fiscal 2024 EPS indicates an increase of 10.1% from the previous year’s reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 sales indicates a year-over-year decrease of 7.9%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UGI’s fiscal 2024 EPS indicates an increase of 3.2% from the previous year’s reported number. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 99.1% in the past four quarters.





Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

UGI Corporation (UGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NewJersey Resources Corporation (NJR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.