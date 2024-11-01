News & Insights

MDU Resources Group Strategic Shift Post Spin-Off

November 01, 2024 — 08:57 am EDT

An update from Mdu Resources Group ( (MDU) ) is now available.

MDU Resources Group has successfully spun off its construction services subsidiary, Everus Construction Group, marking a strategic shift towards becoming a focused energy delivery business. Everus, now an independent public company, is trading on the NYSE under the ticker ‘ECG’. The separation was executed through a pro rata distribution of Everus shares to MDU Resources stockholders, with the move expected to unlock value for shareholders and allow both entities to pursue independent growth paths.

