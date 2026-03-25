MDT Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/27/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/27/26, Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.71, payable on 4/17/26. As a percentage of MDT's recent stock price of $87.41, this dividend works out to approximately 0.81%, so look for shares of Medtronic PLC to trade 0.81% lower — all else being equal — when MDT shares open for trading on 3/27/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MDT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.25% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MDT's low point in its 52 week range is $79.55 per share, with $106.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $86.79.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, MDT makes up 4.57% of the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (Symbol: IHI) which is trading higher by about 1.2% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding MDT).

In Wednesday trading, Medtronic PLC shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.