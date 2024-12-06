News & Insights

mDR Limited Boosts Investment Portfolio with New Securities

December 06, 2024 — 06:55 am EST

mDR Limited (SG:Y3D) has released an update.

mDR Limited has acquired quoted securities valued at approximately S$2.84 million, representing 2.9% of its net tangible assets, between November 29 and December 3, 2024. This acquisition slightly increases the percentage of its quoted investments relative to its total assets, indicating a strategic move to enhance its investment portfolio.

