mDR Limited Boosts Investment Portfolio with Key Trades

mDR Limited (SG:Y3D) has released an update.
mDR Limited has made significant moves in the stock market, acquiring quoted securities valued at approximately S$6.44 million and selling securities worth about S$1.25 million within a fortnight. These transactions represent 6.7% and 1.3% of the company’s latest audited net tangible assets, respectively, showcasing active management of its investment portfolio.
For further insights into SG:Y3D stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Insider Trade: Carvana CFO Accumulates Shares Worth $37.7M
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/7/24
- XIU, HXT: 2 Canadian ETFs with Large-Cap Exposure
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.