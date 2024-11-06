mDR Limited Boosts Investment Portfolio with Key Trades

mDR Limited (SG:Y3D) has released an update.

mDR Limited has made significant moves in the stock market, acquiring quoted securities valued at approximately S$6.44 million and selling securities worth about S$1.25 million within a fortnight. These transactions represent 6.7% and 1.3% of the company’s latest audited net tangible assets, respectively, showcasing active management of its investment portfolio.

