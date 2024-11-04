MDJM Ltd Announces Key Proposals for Annual Meeting

MDJM (MDJH) has released an update.

MDJM Ltd is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on December 20, 2024, focusing on the re-election of its board of directors and the ratification of its accounting and legal service providers. Key proposals include the re-appointment of Siping Xu and other directors, as well as the endorsement of RBSM LLP as the accounting firm and Quality Law Services Ltd for legal counsel. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the voting process, either in person or by proxy.

