MDB Earnings: MongoDB Sinks 24% as Guidance Disappoints

Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) sank in after-hours trading after the software company reported earnings for its first quarter of Fiscal Year 2025. Earnings per share came in at $0.51, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.38 per share. In addition, sales increased by 22.3% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $450.56 million. This beat analysts’ expectations by $10.65 million. However, the guidance disappointed investors.

Looking forward, management now expects revenue and adjusted earnings per share for Q2 2025 to be in the ranges of $460 million to $464 million and $0.46 to $0.49, respectively. For reference, analysts were expecting $471.54 million in revenue, along with an adjusted EPS of $0.57.

Is MDB Stock a Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on MDB stock based on 21 Buys, four Holds, and two Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. Furthermore, the average MDB price target is $435.60 per share, which implies an upside potential of 37% after a 22% year-to-date decline.

