MDA Space Ltd. Bottom Line Retreats In Q1

(RTTNews) - MDA Space Ltd. (MDA.TO) revealed a profit for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$29.6 million, or C$0.22 per share. This compares with C$32.9 million, or C$0.26 per share, last year.

Excluding items, MDA Space Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of C$50.7 million or C$0.38 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 32.2% to C$464.1 million from C$351.0 million last year.

MDA Space Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$29.6 Mln. vs. C$32.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.22 vs. C$0.26 last year. -Revenue: C$464.1 Mln vs. C$351.0 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: C$ 1.7 B To C$ 1.9 B

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