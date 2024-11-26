McPherson’s Limited Unveils Growth Strategy at AGM

Mcpherson’S Limited (AU:MCP) has released an update.

McPherson’s Limited, known for its essential health and beauty brands like Manicare and Lady Jayne, has released the presentation for its 2024 Annual General Meeting. The company focuses on expanding its market presence through pharmacy, grocery, and e-commerce channels, while also offering a diverse range of products in haircare, vitamins, and nutrition. McPherson’s is actively working to grow its core brands and maintain a strong presence in the Australian market.

