McPherson’s Limited Strengthens Market Position with Governance Update

Mcpherson’S Limited (AU:MCP) has released an update.

McPherson’s Limited, a key player in Australia’s health, beauty, and wellness sectors, has released its FY24 Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G, highlighting adherence to ASX corporate governance principles. The company, known for popular brands like Manicare and Dr LeWinn’s, aims to strengthen its market position through strategic investments in these brands across pharmacy, grocery, and e-commerce channels. With operations in several major cities, McPherson’s continues to be a significant entity on the Australian Securities Exchange.

