McPherson’s Limited Revamps Strategy Amid Market Challenges

Mcpherson’S Limited (AU:MCP) has released an update.
McPherson’s Limited is undergoing a strategic transformation to focus on its core health, beauty, and wellness brands, following a period of underperformance. The company has appointed a new CEO, made key executive changes, and sold off the Multix brand to streamline its operations and improve shareholder returns. These moves aim to establish a more agile and sustainable business model in the competitive market.
