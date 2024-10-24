News & Insights

McPherson’s Limited Announces 2024 AGM and Growth Focus

October 24, 2024 — 01:28 am EDT

Mcpherson’S Limited (AU:MCP) has released an update.

McPherson’s Limited, a prominent supplier of health, beauty, and wellness products in Australia, has scheduled its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) for November 27th, offering both in-person and online participation for shareholders. The company continues to focus on expanding its core brands such as ‘Manicare’ and ‘Lady Jayne’ through diverse distribution channels. As a key player on the ASX, McPherson’s strategic growth in pharmacy, grocery, and e-commerce markets remains of interest to investors.

