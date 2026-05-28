MCK Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/1/26

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MCK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.43% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MCK's low point in its 52 week range is $637 per share, with $999 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $764.46.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, MCK makes up 4.64% of the Suncoast Select Growth ETF (Symbol: SEMG) which is trading lower by about 0.1% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding MCK).
In Thursday trading, McKesson Corp shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.
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Further MCK Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.