MCK Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/1/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/1/26, McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.82, payable on 7/1/26. As a percentage of MCK's recent stock price of $760.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.11%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MCK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.43% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MCK's low point in its 52 week range is $637 per share, with $999 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $764.46.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, MCK makes up 4.64% of the Suncoast Select Growth ETF (Symbol: SEMG) which is trading lower by about 0.1% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding MCK).

In Thursday trading, McKesson Corp shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

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Further MCK Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.