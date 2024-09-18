News & Insights

MGRC

McGrath RentCorp, WillScot Agree To Terminate Merger - Quick Facts

September 18, 2024 — 08:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) confirmed that WillScot Holdings (WSC) and the company mutually agreed to terminate their merger agreement. McGrath is receiving a termination fee of $180 million. Also, McGrath said its Board has authorized an increase in the common stock repurchase plan to 2 million shares.

McGrath said its strategic focus on modular and portable storage growth opportunities will continue. The company said it remains committed to building long-term shareholder value through strategic focus, disciplined capital allocation and consistent execution.

