McGrath RentCorp, WillScot Agree To Terminate Merger - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) confirmed that WillScot Holdings (WSC) and the company mutually agreed to terminate their merger agreement. McGrath is receiving a termination fee of $180 million. Also, McGrath said its Board has authorized an increase in the common stock repurchase plan to 2 million shares.

McGrath said its strategic focus on modular and portable storage growth opportunities will continue. The company said it remains committed to building long-term shareholder value through strategic focus, disciplined capital allocation and consistent execution.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.