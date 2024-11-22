News & Insights

Stocks

McGrath RentCorp price target raised to $139 from $124 at Oppenheimer

November 22, 2024 — 08:01 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger raised the firm’s price target on McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) to $139 from $124 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after hosting meetings with management. The firm says the company’s investment case is strong. It believes McGrath remains an acquisition target due to SEC filings indicating WillScot (WSC) wasn’t the only party making an acquisition bid for the past year. McGrath is a “well-run entity possessing a compelling scarcity value profile to parties seeking a high-quality Specialty Rental operation,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MGRC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MGRC
WSC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.