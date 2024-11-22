McGrath RentCorp price target raised to $139 from $124 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger raised the firm’s price target on McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) to $139 from $124 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after hosting meetings with management. The firm says the company’s investment case is strong. It believes McGrath remains an acquisition target due to SEC filings indicating WillScot (WSC) wasn’t the only party making an acquisition bid for the past year. McGrath is a “well-run entity possessing a compelling scarcity value profile to parties seeking a high-quality Specialty Rental operation,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

