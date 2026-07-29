McGrath Rentcorp Bottom Line Declines In Q2

(RTTNews) - McGrath Rentcorp (MGRC) revealed a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $33.67 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $35.97 million, or $1.46 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.2% to $221.11 million from $235.62 million last year.

McGrath Rentcorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $33.67 Mln. vs. $35.97 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.37 vs. $1.46 last year. -Revenue: $221.11 Mln vs. $235.62 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 955 M To $ 985 M

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