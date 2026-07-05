McDonald's Popped 4% While the Nasdaq Fell. Is the Dividend Juggernaut Back?

Key Points

McDonald's jumped about 4% on Thursday while the Nasdaq Composite slipped.

About 95% of McDonald's 45,356 restaurants are franchised.

The company has raised its dividend for 49 consecutive years.

10 stocks we like better than McDonald's ›

On a day when investors sold their technology winners, they went shopping for shelter -- and found the golden arches. McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) jumped about 4% on Thursday while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.8%, marking one of the sharpest single-day gaps between the burger giant and the tech-heavy index this year.

One strong session doesn't settle much on its own. McDonald's shares are still down about 8% in 2026 as of this writing, and they sit nearly 18% below their 52-week high. But the rotation raises a fair question: If nervous money is hunting for defensive dividend payers, does this one deserve the bid?

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A reliable royalty stream

The case for McDonald's as a defensive holding starts with what the company actually sells -- and it mostly isn't hamburgers. Of the 45,356 McDonald's restaurants at the end of 2025, about 95% were franchised. The company's income arrives largely as royalties and rent from those franchisees, payments that keep flowing even when a franchisee's own margins get squeezed.

The company's own accounts show how lopsided the economics are. In 2025, franchised locations generated $13.9 billion in margin dollars, against $1.4 billion from company-operated restaurants -- more than 90% of the restaurant margin pool, flowing from the fee-collecting side of the business.

That structure is why the stock attracts money in anxious markets. It's also why the dividend record runs so deep: McDonald's has raised its payout for 49 consecutive years, a streak dating to its first dividend in 1976.

The dividend stock's quarterly payout now stands at $1.86 per share, for a dividend yield of about 2.7% at the current price. If the pattern holds, this fall's increase would be the 50th in a row -- a milestone very few public companies ever reach.

Lagging stock, steady business

If the model is this durable, why has the stock lagged all year? Because steady isn't the same as exciting. In the first quarter, global comparable sales rose 3.8%, and earnings per share came in at $2.78 -- up 7%, though just 2% in constant currencies. Growth like that looks slow next to what technology stocks have been delivering, and the market priced it accordingly. U.S. comparable sales rose 3.9% in the quarter, and consolidated operating income grew 12%.

"Our 6% global Systemwide sales growth shows how we executed with discipline, proving that we can drive results even in a challenging environment," said CEO Chris Kempczinski in the company's first-quarter earnings release.

Under the surface, though, the quarter carried more momentum than the headline suggests. Global systemwide sales -- the sales of the whole restaurant network, franchised and company-owned alike -- grew 11%, to more than $34 billion. And the loyalty program has quietly become enormous, with members spending over $9 billion in the quarter across 70 markets.

Those loyalty numbers matter for the defensive case. A customer who orders through the app tends to come back, and tens of millions of them give McDonald's pricing and promotion levers that most restaurant chains can't match in a weak consumer economy. In a downturn, fast food also tends to catch customers trading down from pricier meals, which is part of why the stock attracts defensive buyers in the first place.

The risks are the quiet kind: a value war that squeezes franchisees, a consumer trade-down that even loyalty can't fully offset, and a payout that already consumes about 60% of earnings, which caps how fast the dividend can grow from here.

So, is the Dividend Juggernaut back? The better answer is that it never left -- the stock just spent six months out of style. Thursday's pop reflected the market's mood, not a change in the business, and moods reverse without warning.

What matters for buyers today is the price of that durability. At about $281 per share, McDonald's trades at about 23 times earnings -- a discount to where several defensive consumer names have been bid this year, for a royalty-style business with half a century of dividend growth behind it.

For income investors, I think that's a reasonable entry -- not because of one rotation-day pop, but because the yield is decent and sustainable, and the valuation doesn't require anything spectacular. As a dividend stock, McDonald's earns its place the boring way. I'd just buy it for the royalties, not the rally.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $320 calls on McDonald's and short January 2028 $340 calls on McDonald's. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.