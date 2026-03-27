McDonald's Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MCD

Looking at the chart above, MCD's low point in its 52 week range is $283.47 per share, with $341.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $306.28. The MCD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
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TTD DMA
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.