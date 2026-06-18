McDonald's Blends Value With Brand Activations: Is It Paying Off?

McDonald’s Corporation MCD continues to lean on a three-pronged strategy centered on value leadership, breakthrough marketing and menu innovation to drive customer engagement in a challenging consumer environment. The company's first-quarter 2026 results suggest that this approach is resonating with customers and supporting growth across key markets.



During the quarter, global comparable sales increased 3.8%, with all operating segments posting positive growth. Comparable sales rose 3.9% in both the United States and International Operated Markets, while International Developmental Licensed Markets grew 3.4%. Management noted that U.S. performance was primarily driven by positive check growth, indicating that consumers continued to spend despite macroeconomic pressures. A key component of McDonald's strategy is its commitment to value offerings. The company continues to promote everyday low-price menu items, meal bundles, limited-time deals and personalized offers through its mobile app.



The payoff is especially visible in International Operated Markets, most notably Australia. During the quarter, Australia paired its McSmart Meal and Loose Change Menu value platforms with a nostalgia-driven Friends TV show activation. The market also benefited from full-margin beef and chicken limited-time offers and a successful beverage test. This “value plus brand activation” approach helped Australia deliver mid- to high-single-digit comparable sales growth and its third consecutive quarter of market share gains.



McDonald’s is applying similar brand-building efforts across regions. The company highlighted campaigns tied to KPop Demon Hunters with Netflix, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Happy Meal and the Friends promotion across multiple international markets. These activations are designed to create cultural relevance while reinforcing the brand’s value proposition.



Given broad-based comparable sales growth, rising Systemwide sales and continued market share gains, McDonald’s value-and-marketing formula appears to be paying off. Continued execution across value, marketing, menu innovation and digital engagement will be key to sustaining momentum through 2026.

How Rivals SBUX and YUM Build Momentum

McDonald’s is not alone in using a mix of value offerings and brand-building initiatives to drive traffic and customer engagement. Peers, such as Starbucks Corporation SBUX and Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM, are pursuing similar strategies, combining product innovation, marketing relevance and loyalty engagement to strengthen customer connections.



Starbucks has been gaining traction through its “Back to Starbucks” turnaround strategy, which blends menu innovation, broad-based marketing and personalized loyalty engagement. In first-quarter fiscal 2026, global comparable sales rose 4%, while U.S. transaction growth turned positive for the first time in eight quarters. The company’s active Starbucks Rewards membership reached a record 35.5 million users. Management highlighted that stronger brand engagement, seasonal product launches and culturally relevant marketing campaigns helped improve customer traffic and loyalty participation without relying heavily on discounting.



Yum! Brands is also leveraging the combination of value, innovation and cultural relevance to drive momentum, particularly at Taco Bell. In first-quarter 2026, Taco Bell U.S. reported 8% same-store sales growth, supported by transaction gains and the successful Luxe Value Menu launch. The brand complemented its value strategy with high-profile marketing efforts, including its Live Más LIVE event, which showcased more than 20 menu innovations and generated significantly higher social media engagement than the prior year. Yum! Brands believes that pairing value with innovation and brand relevance is helping Taco Bell expand customer occasions, deepen engagement and gain market share.

MCD’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

McDonald’s shares have lost 2% in the past year, outperforming the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry, but underperforming the broader Retail and Wholesale sector and the S&P 500 index.

MCD 1-Year Price Performance



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In terms of its forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio, MCD is trading at 21.06, down from the industry’s 23.06.

MCD P/E (F12M)



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MCD’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have trended downward in the past 30 days. The revised estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 6% and 9.2%, respectively.

MCD Estimate Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MCD currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.