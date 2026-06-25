McCormick & Co. Profit Drops In Q2

(RTTNews) - McCormick & Co. (MKC) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $150.1 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $175.0 million, or $0.65 per share, last year.

Excluding items, McCormick & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $215.9 million or $0.80 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.0% to $1.93 billion from $1.65 billion last year.

McCormick & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $150.1 Mln. vs. $175.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.56 vs. $0.65 last year. -Revenue: $1.93 Bln vs. $1.65 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 3.05 To $ 3.13 Full year revenue guidance: 13 % To 17 %

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