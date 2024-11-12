News & Insights

Mazda Motor Strengthens Governance and Workforce Diversity

November 12, 2024 — 07:53 pm EST

Mazda Motor Corporation is committed to enhancing its corporate governance by fostering stakeholder relationships, ensuring shareholder rights, and promoting diversity in its workforce. The company aims to boost corporate value through strategies like reducing interest-bearing debt and optimizing capital efficiency. Mazda also prioritizes human resource development and improving employee conditions to support sustainable growth.

