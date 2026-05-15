Mayville Engineering (MEC) Price Target Increased by 26.26% to 31.88

The average one-year price target for Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) has been revised to $31.88 / share. This is an increase of 26.26% from the prior estimate of $25.24 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $34.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.54% from the latest reported closing price of $25.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 126 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mayville Engineering. This is an decrease of 124 owner(s) or 49.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MEC is 0.10%, an increase of 60.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.67% to 14,610K shares. The put/call ratio of MEC is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,000K shares representing 9.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,053K shares , representing a decrease of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEC by 16.78% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 751K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 624K shares , representing an increase of 16.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEC by 12.28% over the last quarter.

EVR Research holds 620K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 605K shares , representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEC by 27.15% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 595K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company.

Blair William holds 565K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 584K shares , representing a decrease of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEC by 0.86% over the last quarter.

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