Mayne Pharma Hosts Investor Webinar on US Business Segments

Mayne Pharma Group is hosting an investor webinar focusing on its US Women’s Health and Dermatology businesses, featuring insights from top executives. The event includes presentations from the CEO and key department VPs, followed by an interactive Q&A session for investor engagement. This initiative underscores Mayne Pharma’s commitment to transparency and strategic growth in the pharmaceutical sector.

