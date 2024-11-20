Mayne Pharma Hosts Hybrid 2024 Annual General Meeting

Mayne Pharma Group (AU:MYX) has released an update.
Mayne Pharma Group is hosting its 2024 Annual General Meeting in Melbourne, offering a hybrid format for shareholders to participate either in person or via a live webcast. This approach aims to increase accessibility and engagement among stakeholders, allowing them to ask questions and vote on resolutions online. The meeting is attended by key company figures, including the board members, CEO, CFO, and the company’s auditor.
