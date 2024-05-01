Mayank Mahajan Joins High Tide As CFO

(RTTNews) - High Tide Inc. (HITI), a Canadian cannabis retail business, said on Wednesday that Mayank Mahajan has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer to replace, Sergio Patino, with effect from May 1.

On April 12, the company and Patino had announced that they had agreed to transition the CFO role to a new candidate, Mahajan.

Before joining High Tide, Mahajan had worked with Everyday People Financial Corp, Metamaterial Inc., Jubilant Bhartiya Group (Canada, India and USA), Genpact, and S.P. Nagrath & Co.

High Tide also announced that its Board has approved the grant of 20,000 stock options and 591,772 restricted share units to officers, directors, and employees of the company pursuant to its Omnibus Plan.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.