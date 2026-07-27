MaxLinear Rides on AI Infrastructure Momentum: More Upside Ahead?

MaxLinear’s MXL infrastructure business has emerged as the company’s primary growth engine, driven by accelerating demand for AI networking and optical interconnect solutions. In the second quarter of 2026, infrastructure became MaxLinear’s largest revenue category, surging 145% year over year as hyperscale customers ramped deployments of its optical data center platforms. Revenues surged 55% year over year, reflecting the rapid adoption of AI-focused infrastructure products. Management believes the company has entered a multi-year growth phase supported by improving visibility, stronger customer orders and a favorable shift toward higher-margin infrastructure products.



A major contributor to this momentum is MaxLinear’s Keystone 5-nanometer PAM4 DSP and SerDes platform, which is ramping into volume production for 400G and 800G optical transceivers at leading hyperscale customers across the United States and Asia. MXL highlighted Keystone’s significantly lower power consumption compared with competing solutions, making it attractive as AI clusters scale. The success of Keystone is also creating a pathway for future generations of optical connectivity, including 1.6T and 3.2T architectures built on 200G and 400G per-lane technologies, extending MaxLinear’s opportunities beyond the current upgrade cycle.



The company is also expanding its infrastructure portfolio beyond Keystone with products such as the Rushmore PAM4 DSP platform, reinforcing its position across AI scale-up and scale-out networking. Supported by robust customer orders and increasing production visibility, MaxLinear raised its 2026 optical data center revenue outlook to $210-$230 million and expects continued expansion into 2027 as hyperscale deployments accelerate. The company also expects the richer infrastructure mix to support higher gross margins and improved profitability, highlighting the operating leverage of its AI-focused portfolio.



Investments in high-speed SerDes technology, advanced optical interconnects and successive PAM4 platforms position MaxLinear for the next generation of AI networking. The company believes MXL’s broad infrastructure portfolio, decades of mixed-signal expertise and expanding engagements with hyperscale customers provide a foundation for sustained participation in the transition toward 1.6T, 3.2T and future optical networking architectures.

MXL Faces Tough Competition

MaxLinear faces competition from Marvell Technology MRVL and Broadcom AVGO in the AI infrastructure space, particularly in AI networking and optical connectivity.



Marvell is strengthening its competitive position across optical interconnect, PAM DSPs, silicon photonics, switching and custom AI silicon. MRVL expects its interconnect business to grow more than 70% in fiscal 2027, supported by rapid adoption of 1.6T products, while maintaining leadership across successive PAM4 generations. Marvell is also investing aggressively in scale-up and scale-across networking, coherent optics and silicon photonics, supported by expanding partnerships with NVIDIA and hyperscale customers.



Broadcom continues to expand its AI semiconductor leadership through custom AI accelerators and networking silicon, with AI semiconductor revenue reaching $10.8 billion in fiscal second-quarter 2026 and expected to climb to $56 billion for fiscal 2026. Broadcom also reported bookings well above shipments and expects AI networking demand to remain exceptionally strong, underscoring its scale and customer reach.

MXL’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

MaxLinear’s shares have returned 310.7% year to date (YTD), outperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 9.6%.

MXL Stock’s Price Performance



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MXL stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month price/sales of 8.48X compared with the broader sector’s 6.18X. MaxLinear has a Value Score of F.

MXL Stock’s Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.30 per share, down 2.3% over the past 30 days. MXL reported earnings of 31 cents per share in 2025.



MaxLinear, Inc Price and Consensus

MaxLinear, Inc price-consensus-chart | MaxLinear, Inc Quote

MaxLinear currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.