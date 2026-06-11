Is MaxLinear the Next AI Stock to 10X?

Key Points
MaxLinear finds itself at the intersection of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom and delivered substantial revenue growth from its infrastructure segment.
The company issued optimistic guidance that points to meaningful growth in Q2.
Tech giants are poised to ramp up AI spending, which offers a solid foundation for MaxLinear's long-term growth ambitions.
- 10 stocks we like better than MaxLinear ›
Should you buy stock in MaxLinear right now?
Before you buy stock in MaxLinear, consider this:
The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and MaxLinear wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.
Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $439,038!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,277,804!*
Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 942% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.
*Stock Advisor returns as of June 11, 2026.
Marc Guberti has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.