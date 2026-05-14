MaxLinear (MXL) Price Target Increased by 12.53% to 48.31

The average one-year price target for MaxLinear (NasdaqGS:MXL) has been revised to $48.31 / share. This is an increase of 12.53% from the prior estimate of $42.93 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $78.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 44.93% from the latest reported closing price of $87.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 251 funds or institutions reporting positions in MaxLinear. This is an decrease of 201 owner(s) or 44.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MXL is 0.04%, an increase of 56.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.79% to 87,060K shares. The put/call ratio of MXL is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 9,163K shares representing 10.23% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 3,655K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 2,503K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,150K shares , representing an increase of 14.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MXL by 85.56% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,045K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,929K shares , representing a decrease of 43.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MXL by 56.22% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,038K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,010K shares , representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MXL by 43.31% over the last quarter.

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