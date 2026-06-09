MaxLinear Up 354% YTD: Is the Stock Still Worth Considering?

Following a steep decline in 2025, MaxLinear MXL has staged a remarkable recovery this year. Shares of the company have rallied 353.3% year to date, far above its industry’s 57.7% growth and the broader sector’s 16.2% rise. The S&P 500 composite has returned 8.2% in the same time frame. MaxLinear’s performance also compares favorably to that of its peers MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. MTSI and Broadcom Inc. AVGO, whose shares have gained 110.9% and 14.6%, respectively.

MXL Stock’s YTD Performance



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At current levels, MXL stock is trading above its 90-day and 200-day moving averages, signaling a sustained bullish trend.

MXL Technical Indicator



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The company’s investments in data center, optical interconnects, wireless infrastructure, PON broadband access, Wi-Fi 7, Ethernet and storage accelerator products are helping expand customer traction and content opportunities, supporting continued growth in 2026. CEO Kishore Seendripu said that the first quarter marked the beginning of a multi-year growth phase for the company, driven by accelerating momentum in optical data center connectivity.

MaxLinear’s Q1 Highlights

In the first quarter of 2026, the company’s revenues grew 43% year over year and exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.6%. Growth was driven by strong execution, increasing adoption of newer products, improved visibility and bookings, and ongoing strength across infrastructure programs. Infrastructure was a stand-out in the quarter, growing more than 130% to become the company’s largest revenue category, led by robust production ramps in optical data center-oriented platforms.

On the margins side, MaxLinear posted adjusted gross margin of 59.5%, up 40 basis points year over year. Adjusted operating income was 16% of net revenues, reflecting a sharp improvement from a loss of 2% in the year-ago quarter. This strength also translated into the bottom-line, with adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 22 cents, surpassing the consensus estimate by 22.2%. The result marked a significant improvement from a reported loss of 5 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

The company exited the quarter with approximately $89.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, after making a substantial prepayment for wafers to support rising demand for the data center low-node geometry products. Management noted an increasing order backlog building in the second half of the year.

What’s Shaping MaxLinear’s Growth Story?

With hyperscale customers rapidly scaling AI-centric architectures, growth momentum in the company’s optical data center business is likely to continue. The Keystone PAM4 DSP optical transceiver platform is ramping up at major hyperscale customers across the United States and Asia, supporting 400-gig and 800-gig deployments, both for scale-up and scale-out applications. This is expected to drive a significant increase in data center revenues beginning in the second quarter.

MaxLinear’s next phase of data center optical architectures is set to be backed by the Rushmore 200 gigabit per lane PAM4 DSP family, slated to begin production ramps in late 2026. Beyond PAM4-based optical and electrical interconnects, the company secured its first XGS-PON design win at a U.S. hyperscale data center through a Tier 1 OEM partner and also won USB bridge controller designs with two major hyperscalers for rack-level AI system management.

Within infrastructure, the Panther hardware storage accelerator SoC family continues to gain design win traction with Tier 1 network appliance and cloud service providers. Based on current engagement, MaxLinear expects storage accelerator revenues to at least double in 2026 compared with 2025 levels. In addition, higher carrier capital expenditure is expected to drive sustained wireless infrastructure demand through 2026 and beyond, as the need for cloud and edge AI functionality keeps growing.

MaxLinear’s Sierra single-chip radio SoCs are now deployed with multiple North American operators as 5G networks continue to evolve. In broadband and connectivity, the company is deploying its single-chip fiber PON and Wi-Fi 7 gateway platforms with a second major Tier 1 service provider in North America, with additional ramps expected in Europe later this year.

The company also recently introduced the Trinity platform, reinforcing its capabilities in the highly integrated system-on-chip solutions for wireless backhaul. It is designed to help operators expand 5G coverage while lowering deployment and operational costs through automation and real-time network intelligence.

How Valuation Metrics Look for MXL

Based on the forward five-year, price/sales (P/S) ratio, MXL trades at 10.02, higher than its own median but slightly below the industry average. A premium valuation usually signals strong market optimism surrounding a company’s growth prospects. Meanwhile, MACOM currently has a P/S of 18.07X while Broadcom is at 13.35X.

MXL’s 5-Year P/S



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Conclusion

MaxLinear’s strong focus on execution and innovation is shaping 2026 into a pivotal year. This is already evident with the company’s first-quarter earnings and revenues beating analyst expectations. Year to date, the stock’s performance has surpassed broader benchmarks and close peers, with accelerating momentum in its optical data center business providing support. Several other high-value products also remain in the early stages of their market ramp, providing additional growth opportunities. Given its discounted valuation relative to peers and the broader industry, we believe MaxLinear presents an attractive investment opportunity for investors seeking exposure to the semiconductor sector.

MXL carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.