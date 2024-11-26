Maximus says it will continue to perform CCO contract

Maximus (MMS) announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has withdrawn their early re-procurement of the Contact Center Operations 1-800-MEDICARE and Federal Marketplace contract. The early re-procurement of the contract would have otherwise caused Maximus to recompete for the same scope of work it currently performs under its contract today. The current contract retains its available option periods until 2031. “We are pleased with this outcome and appreciate the opportunity to continue supporting HHS and CMS in their vital missions and look forward to delivering innovative, high-quality, and reliable solutions that benefit the American public. Maximus employees have consistently demonstrated their ability to successfully manage this critical program providing essential support to more than 75 million eligible Americans who rely on Medicare and the Federal Marketplace,” stated Bruce Caswell, President and CEO, Maximus.

