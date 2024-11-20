News & Insights

Maximus Resources Reveals High Gold Recovery Rates

November 20, 2024 — 09:08 pm EST

Maximus Resources Limited (AU:MXR) has released an update.

Maximus Resources Limited has reported promising metallurgical test results from its Eagles Nest Gold Deposit in Western Australia, with gold recovery rates ranging from 89.5% to 92.4%. This high recovery rate suggests strong potential for economic extraction using conventional gold processing methods. The positive results enhance the project’s economic viability and present exciting future prospects for further exploration and development.

