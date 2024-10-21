News & Insights

Stocks

Maximus Resources Hosts Webinar on Strategic Mining Efforts

October 21, 2024 — 07:09 pm EDT

Maximus Resources Limited (AU:MXR) has released an update.

Maximus Resources Limited is inviting shareholders and investors to an interactive webinar to discuss the company’s latest updates and engage in a Q&A session. The mining company, focused on gold, lithium, and nickel projects in Western Australia, aims to expand its resource base and advance toward gold production. This event promises to provide insights into Maximus’ strategic efforts in sustainable mining and community engagement.

