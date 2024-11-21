Maximus Resources to Engage Investors via Webinar

Maximus Resources Limited (AU:MXR) has released an update.

Maximus Resources Limited, an Australian mining company specializing in gold, lithium, and nickel, is set to engage with investors through an upcoming Sharewise webinar. The event will provide a platform for the company’s Managing Director to discuss their diverse exploration projects in Western Australia’s Kambalda region, as well as answer questions from the audience. By focusing on sustainable mining practices, Maximus aims to enhance its resource base and progress towards gold production.

