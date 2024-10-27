News & Insights

Maximus Resources Completes Key Drilling Programs

October 27, 2024

Maximus Resources Limited (AU:MXR) has released an update.

Maximus Resources Limited has successfully completed its first-phase Reverse Circulation drill program at the 8500N Paleochannel and the Hilditch gold deposit in Western Australia, aiming to enhance geological confidence and resource classification. The program involved drilling 102 holes at the 8500N site and 13 holes at Hilditch, targeting potential extensions of mineralization. Investors can anticipate assay results in the coming weeks, which could impact Maximus’ resource estimates and future growth prospects.

