Maxim Power Announces Dividend and Strong Q3 Results

Maxim Power Corp. has declared a special dividend of $0.50 per share, reflecting strong financial results for the third quarter of 2024. The company reported a significant increase in revenue and net income compared to last year, driven by ongoing operations and reduced capital spending. Investors may find the improved financial performance and strategic financial adjustments, including amendments to credit facilities, particularly noteworthy.

