Maxim Group Upgrades ContraFect (CFRX)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Maxim Group upgraded their outlook for ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56,454.46% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ContraFect is $571.20. The forecasts range from a low of $565.60 to a high of $588.00. The average price target represents an increase of 56,454.46% from its latest reported closing price of $1.01.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ContraFect is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.29.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NewEdge Wealth holds 20K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 148K shares representing 9.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,071K shares, representing a decrease of 625.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFRX by 99.21% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 188K shares representing 11.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 233K shares, representing a decrease of 24.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFRX by 57.35% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 183K shares representing 11.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 0K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in ContraFect. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 24.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFRX is 0.00%, a decrease of 98.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.32% to 11,296K shares. The put/call ratio of CFRX is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

ContraFect Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ContraFect is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. An estimated 700,000 deaths worldwide each year are attributed to antimicrobial-resistant infections. The Company intends to address life threatening infections using its therapeutic product candidates from its platform of DLAs, which include lysins and amurin peptides. Lysins are a new class of DLAs which are recombinantly produced antimicrobial proteins with a novel mechanism of action associated with the rapid killing of target bacteria, eradication of biofilms and synergy with conventional antibiotics. Amurin peptides are a novel class of DLAs which exhibit broad-spectrum activity against a wide range of antibiotic-resistant Gram-negative pathogens, including P. aeruginosa, Acinetobacter baumannii, and Enterobacter species. The Comapny believes that the properties of its lysins and amurin peptides will make them suitable for targeting antibiotic-resistant organisms, such as MRSA and P. aeruginosa, which can cause serious infections such as bacteremia, pneumonia and osteomyelitis. It has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis, with its lead lysin candidate, exebacase, which is the first lysin to enter clinical studies in the U.S. Exebacase, currently being studied in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical study, was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA for the treatment of MRSA bloodstream infections, including right-sided endocarditis, when used in addition to SOC anti-staphylococcal antibiotics in adult patients.

See all ContraFect regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.