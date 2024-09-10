Maxim Group Upgrades CNS Pharmaceuticals (CNSP)

Fintel reports that on September 10, 2024, Maxim Group upgraded their outlook for CNS Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqCM:CNSP) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7,083.10% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for CNS Pharmaceuticals is $10.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 7,083.10% from its latest reported closing price of $0.14 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CNS Pharmaceuticals is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -16.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in CNS Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 366.67% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Anson Funds Management holds 141K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Wells Fargo holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Cns Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CNS Pharmaceuticals is developing novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. Its lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is proposed for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer. CNS holds a worldwide exclusive license to the Berubicin chemical compound and has acquired all data and know-how from Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. related to a completed Phase 1 clinical trial with Berubicin in malignant brain tumors, which Reata conducted in 2006. In this trial the overall response rate of stable disease or better was 44%.

