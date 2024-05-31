News & Insights

Maxeon Solar’s Growth on the Line: The Quest for Capital to Power Technological Advancements and US Expansion

May 31, 2024 — 02:00 am EDT

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) has disclosed a new risk, in the Debt & Financing category.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. faces a pivotal challenge in securing external financing to fund its ambitious capital expenditures. The company’s strategic plans for technological advancements and expansion, including the transition to Maxeon 7 technology and the establishment of a multi-GW factory in the United States, hinge on obtaining sufficient capital. With significant investments planned for 2024 and beyond, Maxeon’s inability to access necessary funding or secure a DOE loan guarantee could substantially impede its growth, competitiveness, and profitability. The constraints imposed by existing financial covenants further complicate Maxeon’s pursuit of additional capital, underscoring the risk to its operational and financial trajectory.

Overall, Wall Street has a Hold consensus rating on MAXN stock based on 1 Sell and 4 Holds.

