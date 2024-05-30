Maxeon Solar Technologies Announces Bond Exchange

Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) has released an update.

Maxeon Solar Technologies has announced an exchange agreement, allowing holders to trade their 6.50% Green Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 for a combination of new adjustable rate convertible senior secured notes due 2028 and warrants to purchase company shares. The exchange is structured to include both Tranche A and Tranche B of the new bonds and will take place following the satisfaction of certain conditions. This strategic financial move aims to restructure the company’s debt and provide investors an opportunity to further invest in Maxeon’s growth.

