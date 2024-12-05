Maxeon Solar reports Q3 EPS (47c) vs. ($2.21) last year

Reports Q3 revenue $88.56M vs. $227.63M last year. Maxeon’s CEO George Guo stated, “Third quarter results were distorted due to deliveries detained by the United States Customs and Border Protection (“CBP”), fixed costs associated with factory shutdowns and low production levels, and costs and write-offs from our ongoing restructuring. On top of this, we continue to observe depressed prices as a result of the global oversupply and intense competition. The average market price for high efficiency and mainstream crystalline modules like our IBC products and Performance line products has dropped by approximately 43.5% and 28.6%, respectively, since January 2024. We recently announced some of the key strategic initiatives undertaken to optimize Maxeon’s business portfolio and geographic market focus. Moving forward, we intend to re-create Maxeon as a world leader in solar, focused exclusively in the United States where we believe our market presence and planned local manufacturing create a strong platform to drive growth and profitability in the future. We appreciate the support and patience of our investors as we translate our strategic thinking into concrete actions.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MAXN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.