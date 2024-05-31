Maxeon Solar Back in Compliance with Nasdaq

Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) has released an update.

Maxeon Solar Technologies has announced that it has successfully regained compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) after filing its 2023 Annual Report. The company had previously received a notice of non-compliance due to the delayed filing but has now rectified the situation. Maxeon is known for its commitment to solar innovation, with a strong global presence and a history of over 35 years in the solar energy sector.

