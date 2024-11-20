Maxell Enhances Construction Vehicle Safety with New Display

Maxell, Ltd. (JP:6810) has released an update.

Maxell, Ltd. has teamed up with Shimizu Corporation to enhance construction vehicle safety using its newly developed Retrofit Construction Vehicle BM-Display. This innovative technology aims to reduce accidents by providing real-time hazard warnings to drivers, thereby improving safety and addressing workforce challenges in the construction industry. The technology is expected to expand to other commercial vehicles, enhancing safety and employment security across sectors.

