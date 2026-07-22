MaxCyte Signs Multi-Platform Technology License Partnership With Genentech

(RTTNews) - MaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT) has entered into a multi-platform technology license partnership with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), to advance the development of next-generation cell therapy programs.

The agreement provides Genentech with access to MaxCyte's ExPERT GTx platform and additional platform technologies across select research, clinical development, and manufacturing workflows. Structured to support multiple programs, the license enables Genentech to pursue ex vivo applications for cell engineering. MaxCyte stated that its platform technologies are designed to streamline cell therapy advancement by integrating support from early discovery through cGMP manufacturing. The collaboration underscores MaxCyte's expertise in enabling cell therapies by combining complementary technologies that support both engineering and analytical workflows across the development lifecycle. "Cell therapy development increasingly requires technology partners that can support programs as they advance from research through development and manufacturing," said Maher Masoud, President and CEO of MaxCyte. "This partnership allows MaxCyte to provide broader support to Genentech across the cell therapy lifecycle by bringing together complementary capabilities in cell engineering and gene editing. Through integrated access to these platforms, we are helping partners move forward with greater speed, confidence, and continuity."

MaxCyte is a cell-engineering company committed to advancing the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its Flow Electroporation technology and SeQure gene editing characterization service enable high-performance cell engineering and rigorous evaluation of editing outcomes. Supported by scientific, technical, and regulatory expertise, MaxCyte empowers researchers worldwide to engineer diverse cell types and payloads, accelerating the development of safe and effective treatments.

MXCT has traded between $0.60 and $2.37 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $1.23, up 5.13%. During after-hours trading session the stock is at $1.23, up 0.80%.

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