Max to start crackdown on password-sharing, The Verge reports

November 08, 2024 — 06:15 am EST

Streaming service Max will start a password-sharing crackdown over the next several months with “very soft messaging” around the shift, The Verge’s Emma Roth reports, citing comments Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels made on the company’s earnings call. Wiedenfels said password sharing is “a form of price rises,” as the company is “asking members who have not signed up, or multi-household members to pay a little bit more.”

Read More on WBD:

Stocks mentioned

WBD

