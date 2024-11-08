Max to start crackdown on password-sharing, The Verge reports

Streaming service Max will start a password-sharing crackdown over the next several months with “very soft messaging” around the shift, The Verge’s Emma Roth reports, citing comments Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels made on the company’s earnings call. Wiedenfels said password sharing is “a form of price rises,” as the company is “asking members who have not signed up, or multi-household members to pay a little bit more.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WBD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.