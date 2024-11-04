Max Resource to Spin Out Brazilian Iron Assets

MAX Resource (TSE:MAX) has released an update.

Max Resource Corp. is spinning out its Brazilian Florália Hematite Iron Ore Assets into a new entity, Max Iron Brazil Ltd, with plans to list it on the Australian Stock Exchange. This strategic move aims to maximize shareholder value by focusing on the exploration and development of iron ore in a prime mining region in Brazil. The company will retain a majority ownership in Max Iron Brazil and manage all exploration activities.

