MAX Resource Secures Deal to Advance Cesar Project

MAX Resource Corp. has received TSX Venture Exchange approval for its earn-in agreement with Freeport-McMoan Exploration Corporation, allowing Freeport to acquire up to an 80% stake in the Cesar Project in Colombia. Freeport can achieve this by funding C$50 million in exploration and making cash payments of C$1.55 million over several stages. The partnership aims to advance the district-scale Cesar copper-silver project, with MAX continuing to oversee operations during the initial phase.

