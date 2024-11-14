News & Insights

Stocks
MLP

Maui Land & Pineapple reports Q3 EPS (27c) vs. (19c) last year

November 14, 2024 — 07:50 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $8.2M vs. $6.9M last year. “Our third-quarter results demonstrate strong momentum across all business segments, with an 18.6% increase in revenue compared to last year,” said CEO Race Randle. “We’re encouraged by this growth as we continue making strategic investments in our portfolio of commercial properties and landholdings. This includes progressing the planning on over 3,500 acres in West Maui and over 600 acres in Hali’imaile, with improvements and value uplift to occur over the next several years. These initiatives reinforce our commitment to addressing community needs and delivering long-term value to our shareholders.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MLP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.