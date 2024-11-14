Maui Land & Pineapple reports Q3 EPS (27c) vs. (19c) last year

Reports Q3 revenue $8.2M vs. $6.9M last year. “Our third-quarter results demonstrate strong momentum across all business segments, with an 18.6% increase in revenue compared to last year,” said CEO Race Randle. “We’re encouraged by this growth as we continue making strategic investments in our portfolio of commercial properties and landholdings. This includes progressing the planning on over 3,500 acres in West Maui and over 600 acres in Hali’imaile, with improvements and value uplift to occur over the next several years. These initiatives reinforce our commitment to addressing community needs and delivering long-term value to our shareholders.”

