MATX Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/7/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/7/26, Matson Inc (Symbol: MATX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.36, payable on 6/4/26. As a percentage of MATX's recent stock price of $163.22, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MATX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.88% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MATX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MATX's low point in its 52 week range is $86.97 per share, with $180.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $174.02.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, MATX makes up 4.72% of the SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (Symbol: BOAT) which is trading higher by about 1.8% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding MATX).

In Tuesday trading, Matson Inc shares are currently off about 4.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.