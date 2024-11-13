News & Insights

Mattr Reports Strong Q3 and Strategic Moves

November 13, 2024 — 06:02 pm EST

Mattr (TSE:MATR) has released an update.

Mattr Corp. reported a solid third quarter with $250 million in revenue and a strategic move to sell its Brazilian subsidiary, Thermotite, while acquiring AmerCable to expand its position in the U.S. wire and cable market. The company also saw a 10% increase in revenue from its Connection Technologies segment, marking a new record. Mattr is focused on long-term growth, profitability, and cash flow, having committed nearly $1 billion to various strategic initiatives since 2021.

